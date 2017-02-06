Solar eclipse bill dies in state House

Articles Comments

February 6th, 2017

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A bill that would have helped deal with the expected onslaught of visitors coming to Wyoming to view the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 has died in the state House.

House Bill 187 died Friday when it failed to make a deadline for bills to pass an initial vote on the House floor.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, of Cheyenne, would have appropriated $100,000 in state grants to help local governments handle extra costs associated with the eclipse.

Officials estimate about 350,000 people could visit the state just to watch the eclipse.

