Tax increase struck from Wyoming education bill

February 6th, 2017

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers have removed a proposed 2 percent sales tax increase from a bill intended to fund public schools.

Lawmakers struck the tax increase Friday from House Bill 236, an omnibus education spending bill.

Lawmakers are trying to tackle a $400 million annual shortfall in education spending.

They may dip into the Legislature’s rainy day fund, which currently has $1.6 billion, to do so.

