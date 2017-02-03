Two Wind River Reservation Residents sentenced to prison

Rita Mae Willow, 30, of Ethete, Wyoming, was sentenced by Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on February 1, 2017, for involuntary manslaughter. Willow was arrested in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. She received 30 months of imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment and $2,135.00 in restitution. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Caleb Cole Washakie, 19, of Arapahoe, Wyoming, was sentenced by Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on February 1, 2017, for assault by strangulation. Washakie was arrested in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. He received 20 months of imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.