KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM

February 3rd, 2010 | 21 Comments

We’ve been playing Country Music since 1949 and we LOVE it !!

KOVE 1330 AM AND 107.7FM features the most unique mix of country music on the dial. We feature the top country hits and cowboy classics.

Don Cooper

 

 

 

Join Don Cooper in the morning from 6:00am to 1pm for Community News, State News, Reservation News, The Bulletin Board, and Country Music.

Evan Slack Country

This is Evan Slack Country! Weather, agricultural news, grain and livestock markets are the four pillars of the Evan Slack Network Four minute reports five times a day morning and noon!!

Fox News Radio!

News at the speed of light.  Fair and Balanced!

Red Steagall’s Cowboy Corner

“America’s Favorite Authentic Western Radio Program” can be heard every Sunday morning at 9am.

 

 SPORTS

Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirls and Lander Tigers

 

 

 

 

www.outdoortrailsnetwork.com

21 Responses to "KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM"

  1. jerry alexander says:
    February 8, 2011 at 7:57 am

    Kind of nice to be able to keep up with the news while we winter in Yuma,Az. Keep up the good work.

  2. theresa says:
    December 6, 2011 at 8:22 pm

    good job don very cool

  3. theresa says:
    December 6, 2011 at 8:22 pm

    didnt know i lived nextto a famous guy;)

  4. theresa says:
    October 2, 2012 at 11:47 am

    thanks don

  5. Bob says:
    November 16, 2012 at 10:33 pm

    Hi from Edmonton, Alberta. Enjoyed listening to your station on the 15th covering the Cowboys vs S. Dakota game. It came in here quite clearly for about half an hour before fading. 1st time hearing your station.

  6. Jim Shipley says:
    November 27, 2012 at 8:09 pm

    Does this station have a live web stream on the radio to the lander boys basketball games this season 2012-2013

  7. Glenn Lemons says:
    November 28, 2012 at 11:10 am

    I’m sorry, but our stations to not have a stream on the web.

  8. theresa says:
    March 29, 2013 at 11:26 am

    you do an amazing job, keep it up my friend.

  9. don cooper says:
    April 3, 2013 at 5:54 am

    THANK YOU !

  10. don cooper says:
    July 16, 2013 at 11:12 am

    Jason Sturgeon / Angel Eyes ………

  11. DON COOPER says:
    September 3, 2013 at 6:07 am

    Good morning ! lets get it started !! 🙂

  12. theresa says:
    September 12, 2013 at 9:55 am

    Awsome music,music, man has it all way to go..

  13. theresa says:
    September 12, 2013 at 9:58 am

    Hey awsome music, and job thanx Don. Theresa

  14. don cooper says:
    September 16, 2013 at 12:35 pm

    your very welcome !

  15. don cooper says:
    December 20, 2013 at 6:25 am

    MERRY CHRISTMAS ! 🙂

  16. don cooper says:
    March 17, 2015 at 7:36 am

    Good Morning !! its so awesome to be here !! 🙂

  17. Lisa says:
    April 1, 2015 at 7:54 am

    Don is one rocking DJ! Awesome music with the perfect playlist. My favorite way to start the day.

  18. don cooper says:
    April 2, 2015 at 5:51 am

    Thanks Lisa !

  19. Dave Freiatg says:
    March 15, 2016 at 7:01 am

    Timmy!

  20. don says:
    January 2, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    🙂
    Happy New Year !!

  21. don says:
    January 2, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Happy New Year !

