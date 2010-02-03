KDLY/KOVE » KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM
KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM
We’ve been playing Country Music since 1949 and we LOVE it !!
KOVE 1330 AM AND 107.7FM features the most unique mix of country music on the dial. We feature the top country hits and cowboy classics.
Don Cooper
Join Don Cooper in the morning from 6:00am to 1pm for Community News, State News, Reservation News, The Bulletin Board, and Country Music.
Evan Slack Country
This is Evan Slack Country! Weather, agricultural news, grain and livestock markets are the four pillars of the Evan Slack Network Four minute reports five times a day morning and noon!!
Fox News Radio!
News at the speed of light. Fair and Balanced!
Red Steagall’s Cowboy Corner
“America’s Favorite Authentic Western Radio Program” can be heard every Sunday morning at 9am.
SPORTS
Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirls and Lander Tigers
Kind of nice to be able to keep up with the news while we winter in Yuma,Az. Keep up the good work.
good job don very cool
didnt know i lived nextto a famous guy;)
thanks don
Hi from Edmonton, Alberta. Enjoyed listening to your station on the 15th covering the Cowboys vs S. Dakota game. It came in here quite clearly for about half an hour before fading. 1st time hearing your station.
Does this station have a live web stream on the radio to the lander boys basketball games this season 2012-2013
I’m sorry, but our stations to not have a stream on the web.
you do an amazing job, keep it up my friend.
THANK YOU !
Jason Sturgeon / Angel Eyes ………
Good morning ! lets get it started !! 🙂
Awsome music,music, man has it all way to go..
Hey awsome music, and job thanx Don. Theresa
your very welcome !
MERRY CHRISTMAS ! 🙂
Good Morning !! its so awesome to be here !! 🙂
Don is one rocking DJ! Awesome music with the perfect playlist. My favorite way to start the day.
Thanks Lisa !
Happy New Year !!
Happy New Year !