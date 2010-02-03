We’ve been playing Country Music since 1949 and we LOVE it !!

KOVE 1330 AM AND 107.7FM features the most unique mix of country music on the dial. We feature the top country hits and cowboy classics.

Don Cooper

Join Don Cooper in the morning from 6:00am to 1pm for Community News, State News, Reservation News, The Bulletin Board, and Country Music.

Evan Slack Country

This is Evan Slack Country! Weather, agricultural news, grain and livestock markets are the four pillars of the Evan Slack Network Four minute reports five times a day morning and noon!!

Fox News Radio!

News at the speed of light. Fair and Balanced!

Red Steagall’s Cowboy Corner

“America’s Favorite Authentic Western Radio Program” can be heard every Sunday morning at 9am.

SPORTS

Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirls and Lander Tigers

www.outdoortrailsnetwork.com